BEVERLY HILLS – Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an extremely crowded awards season where the film’s best honors are open.

Mimetics, given by the Hollywood Open Opening Association (HFPA), have shown a good knack for films that win best at the Oscars in February.

Netflix’s “Bridal Episode” and the costly gang epic “The Irishman” lead a field of dramatic movie contenders for the Golden Globes that contain some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but some sure bets on potential winners.

“The winners are not so predictable. There are four legitimate contenders for the highest-grossing movie drama,” said Matthew Belloni, the editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter.

The Imperial World War I film “1917” and the religious biography “Two Popes” round out the contenders for the movie drama.

Also competing for awards are “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino, along with “Hustlers” actress Jennifer Lopez, actors Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Eddie Murphy returning to comedy “Dolemite is My Name”, and “The Irishman” director Martin Scorsese and veterans Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

With an acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for the first time in four years, anything could happen at the informal, often entertaining dinner party in Beverly Hills.

One of the closest contests is for the best movie drama actor among publicity stars Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver.

Phoenix’s gruesome “Joker” performance has made him a force to be reckoned with this year, as the driver’s heart-rending role as a father resisting divorce and his aftermath follows the acclaimed twists and turns of villain Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “and the political tale” Report “.

A victory in the best movie drama or comedy / music fields from Netflix would mark Hollywood’s biggest breakthrough so far from streaming services that have revolutionized the entertainment industry. Netflix leads the pack with a total of 34 film and television nominations.

One of the few rare actresses on Sunday seems to be Renee Zellweger for her role as legendary entertainer Judy Garland in “Judy.”

“She gave a universally admired performance, and HFPA has a history to honor,” Belloni said

Lopez, who congratulated the audience as a pole dancer on “Hustlers”, which she also produced, seems to be favored for the supporting actress statue, while Pitt is the presumptive prince for his supporting role as a stunt 1960s nostalgic “Once Upon a Hollywood,” say awards watchers.

On the television side, Jennifer Aniston crowned her comeback on the small screen with an acting nomination for “The Morning Show,” one of the first offerings from Apple TV +. The show is also in competition for the best drama TV series.

The Oscars take place this year on February 9, three weeks earlier than usual, causing a traffic jam at the awards show.

“Everything is printed together. We will have awards show after awards show after the awards show, and it is exhausting for many people who have been nominated,” Belloni said.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

