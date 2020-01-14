advertisement

In the past, cities like New York, Chicago and Hong Kong have served as inspiration for Gotham.

Films like Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” have also influenced some of the city’s views and visions, but now it’s Glasgow’s turn to become Batman’s go-to place.

The Daily Record confirmed that Glasgow is now Gotham’s main location for Matt Reeves “The Batman” next month. While some photos of London were published online last week, it is understood that production will begin in Glasgow, with residents also expected to see the Batmobile in action.

This is not the first time that Glasgow has had a major blockbuster working inside the city. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ was also filmed in Glasgow, as were ‘World War Z’, ‘Fast and Furious 6’, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

advertisement

So far, there is no word on the plot of “ The Batman ”, but casting announcements have arrived regularly in the past few months, with likes of Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro, all confirmed for major roles, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

‘The Batman’ arrives in Irish theaters on June 25, 2021.

.

advertisement