Glanbia, the listed giant for food ingredients, has been involved in an international dispute over the origin of food ingredients that it claims to sell to energy drink manufacturers like Monster.

A U.S. company, Vitaworks, has filed a lawsuit in the state of Delaware that Glanbia imports into the U.S. tons of the taurine supplement it allegedly obtained from a Chinese manufacturer who claims Vitaworks had its patent tore off.

Glanbia, who asked the US court for more time this week to respond to Vitaworks’ claims, said last night that she was not commenting on the lawsuit, but “will defend our position in this regard.”

Taurine is a type of acid derivative that is used as a dietary supplement in baby foods, pet foods, and most popularly in energy drinks. The acid was originally isolated from the bile and sometimes sperm from bulls, hence the name.

This story has further influenced the identity of certain consumer brands that contain taurine, such as Red Bull, which plays no role in the Glanbia case.

Nowadays, taurine is no longer isolated from bulls, but is artificially produced in laboratories using a chemical process. The world’s largest supplier of taurine is the Chinese company Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceuticals (QYP), a Glanbia supplier with which Vitaworks is involved in separate legal steps. QYP is defending this action.

Vitaworks, a New Jersey company, is led by Princeton-trained Chinese-American scientist Dr. Songzhou Hu, who examined Taurine’s production processes.

Import of taurine

In his lawsuit against Glanbia, Vitaworks says the traditional manufacturing process for the food ingredient is environmentally harmful and wasteful of water. Mr. Hu filed a number of US patents for new ways to manufacture taurine that he believes are much more environmentally friendly and efficient.

He traveled to China in 2014 and the following years to meet QYP executives and discuss licensing of his methods. He claims that QYP offered him $ 2.4 million to buy his patent, but he refused.

The Vitaworks court files state: “QYP could not secure the rights to Dr. Hu’s invention and copied it.”

He claims that QYP used its patented methods and sold the ingredient to companies like Glanbia, which in turn imported it to the United States and resold it to food manufacturers.

“Glanbia is the leading taurine importer and distributor in the United States,” Vitaworks claims with annual imports of around 6,500 tons per year.

The US company claims that Glanbia is selling the substance in pre-mixed form to several consumer goods companies, while the court files expressly refer to an alleged relationship with Monster Energy.

In January, Vitaworks filed a lawsuit against QYP with the US International Trade Commission relating to Glanbia, which was later withdrawn. A separate lawsuit has been opened against QYP, and a lawsuit against Glanbia was filed shortly before Christmas.

Vitaworks claims that the Irish company “deliberately and deliberately” infringed some of its patents by importing QYP-taurine into the United States. An injunction is sought against Glanbia and triple damages – up to three times the amount estimated for the alleged violation.

Glanbia has built a huge dietary supplement and nutrient business in the United States. However, it has been plagued with patent and class action lawsuits that are common in its sector in the United States.

