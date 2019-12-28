advertisement

It started as a friendly gesture when the Duke of Leinster offered the RDS an old stone table during the sale of Kilkea Castle in 1961. State newspapers, however, show that there have been protests, an intervention by the Taoiseach and the confiscation of the table by Gardaí, and several lawsuits.

Almost 60 years later, the table has still not found a permanent home.

advertisement

The large stone table was made in 1533 for Gearóid Óg Fitzgerald, the father of Silken Thomas, and became known as the Silken Thomas Table. It was used to collect rent and its sides were raised to prevent the coins from rolling off the table. The table originated in Maynooth Castle, moved to Carton House and finally Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare.

The Duke of Leinster sold the castle to the county commission in 1961, without excluding the table, and moved to Britain.

The RDS wrote a thank you letter to the duke saying the table was a “fine example of stonemasonry”. However, she did not collect the table and expressed concern that there was no suitable place where it could be adequately highlighted and at the same time “protected from possible further damage from willful or accidental show crowds”.

An RDS official also expressed concern that “the smoky atmosphere” in Ballsbridge could tend to dissolve the stone carvings and said society felt it would be safer to leave the table in the castle.

Kilkea Castle changed hands several times in the following years and became a hotel. In 1980, the RDS accepted the Duke of Leinster’s request to transfer ownership of the table to the Kildare County Council. However, there were disputes with the castle owner Shanley Hotels about the ownership of the table. When the castle was put up for sale again in 1987, a Taisce member and historian, Eamon Kane, sought help from Charlie Haughey to make sure the table was not removed from the county. He feared the weather would deteriorate and asked that it be declared a national monument before the auction.

Haughey said it is best to wait for the auction result before taking any action. Within a few weeks it turned out that the table had been relocated to Dublin and the matter had taken a hasty turn. Locals and conservationists blocked the street to prevent the table from being removed. Gardaí were called. They took the table and brought it to the Carlow Garda train station for safekeeping. The National Museum staff examined it and found that it had suffered some damage during the attempted move.

“Extremely disturbed”

Haughey wrote to Kane that he was “extremely upset” when he heard about the damage to the table, and said the state was considering the best measure. Patrick Tattan, director of Shanley Hotels, has been charged with two charges under the 1987 National Monuments (Amendment) Act. He pleaded guilty to altering an archaeological site without a license and was fined £ 500 the following June.

The litigation over ownership of the table continued, and Tattan later wrote to Haughey asking for a meeting to reach a compromise on two points – the table and a second controversy in which he was involved – felling oaks on the Coolattin -Property in Co Wicklow. Haughey had spoken out against tree felling, and Tattan questioned that he appeared to “support agitators who entered the property.” He also said that if press reports were to be believed, Haughey would “support the Kilkea Castle agitators.” He said he was dissatisfied with a remark Haughey allegedly made about him and hoped he would meet him and refuse to testify.

A section of the Taoiseach official advised Haughey not to reply to the letter except to acknowledge it, as this could lead to further controversy.

The lawsuit ended with the release of the table to the Kildare County Council. A council spokeswoman said it was now kept in the National Museum. “The Kildare County Council maintains the table and has published a call for tenders.”

Ceann Comhairle and Kildare TD Seán O’Fearghail were involved in a plan to exhibit the table at the Athy Heritage Museum.

advertisement