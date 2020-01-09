advertisement

If you stopped drinking alcohol in January, you could already be at a stage where the mention of “Weinuhr” or the arrival on Friday evening provokes a touch of longing.

You had your own reason to drop the drink for the month and you know what it is. This reason is probably just as valid today as it was on New Year’s Eve.

But you have to watch out for a “euphoric recall” as it will likely drive a lot of people back to the drink. “Euphoric recall” means that you remember how terribly enjoyable it was to drink, even if it wasn’t. The world was full of color with happy laughter everywhere.

All of this makes up the dopamine-driven craving center in your brain. In fact, as an ordinary drinker, you probably didn’t feel special every time you drank something – it was quite normal. And sometimes the world was in monochrome, not glorious technicolor.

I’m not saying it was bad – but it wasn’t the carnival that your brain would make you believe.

Beware of the idea that nothing can be really edible without the addition of alcohol. Spending the evening with a couple of drinkers is definitely not going to be that pleasant, and you might feel like you’re gnawing through the floor to escape.

But people do a lot of other things besides drinking, and non-drinkers enjoy it. This includes films, chatting in a café, reading, walking, concerts, pedaling and a variety of other activities. Instead of sitting there and staring at the wall, allow yourself to try and enjoy other activities. An activity that is worth alcohol is probably not worth it.

If you feel bad, avoid blaming yourself for not drinking the drink.

When you drink, you experience a lot of ups and downs, so you can expect these ups and downs even when you are not drinking.

It’s just life.

If you’re looking for a drink, don’t expect to feel that way all day, evening, or month. Food cravings come and go.

They feel urgent what the nature of the desire is, but they are usually gone within 20 minutes, often less. Instead of thinking about craving, draw attention to something else that you want or need to do. You gradually learn not to be afraid of cravings because you know they will go away if you let them.

Concentrate on your own enjoyment and not on comparing it with that of the drinkers in your area. It’s easy to assume that drinkers enjoy a weekend experience more than you do. But what matters is whether you enjoy the experience yourself.

Some of the others are likely to have more fun than you and others are likely to have less, but in a way it’s none of your business. Your business is to appreciate your own enjoyment without comparing it to that of other people.

Take a look at Jason Vales book Kick The Drink. , , Light. I don’t agree with everything he says (for example, I don’t think it’s that easy), but he has plenty of encouraging ideas to help you get through a sober January – or longer. For example, he points out that you would not expect children to need a drink to enjoy a birthday party. It’s just a thought, but I found it helpful.

Finally, don’t think that there is something strange about you if you don’t drink. My reading statistics about that Alcohol Action Ireland The website suggests that almost half of the drinkers actually consume alcohol less than once a week. In addition, around 20 percent of people do not drink at all. If you don’t drink tonight, you are the majority in the country.

I wish you all the best as you navigate your way through the awkward “dry” January. You will reach the end of the month in better shape than at the beginning.

– Padraig O’Morain (@PadraigOMorain) is accredited by the Irish Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy. His latest book is Daily Calm. His daily reminder of mindfulness is free via email (pomorain@yahoo.com).

