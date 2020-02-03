advertisement

NEW YORK – A US federal judge set an October 5 trial date for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, setting the stage to release more information on alleged campaign financing violations. ahead of the November presidential election.

Ukrainian-born Parnas and Belorussian-born Fruman were indicted last October for their alleged use of a shell company to make a $ 325,000 illegal donation to a committee supporting the republican president’s re-election.

Federal prosecutors have also examined payments to Giuliani as part of an ongoing active investigation, according to a Reuters grand jury request.

advertisement

Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing.

US District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan set the trial date after government and defense lawyers said she was offering enough time to settle the evidence.

Assistant US Attorney Nicolas Roos said prosecutors were still evaluating whether to file a new indictment, the so-called supersedent.

A trial can take two to three weeks.

After the hearing, Parnas, who has broken up with Giuliani and Trump, said his supporters have given him the strength to continue fighting against “this powerful enemy.”

“I think the truth will come out and we will all know and see what President Trump, Attorney General (William) Barr, Rudy Giuliani and their groups did with the Ukraine situation,” Parnas said.

Parnas had offered to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate over attempts to remove Marie Yovanovitch, from her post as US ambassador to Ukraine, and to garner “dirt” on key Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51-49 Friday against calling witnesses to the impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump’s possible release.

Since his arrest, Parnas has received a high public profile, giving interviews and appearing in Washington on Wednesday to attend the impeachment trial.

Parnas was wearing an ankle bracelet, and was denied entry because electronics are banned in the Senate visitors’ gallery.

In January, Parnas provided material to Democratic lawmakers seeking to remove Trump, including text messages and other correspondence detailing his attempt to work with Giuliani to have Ukraine announce a corruption probe into Joe Biden.

The other two defendants, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, also face charges in the Manhattan case, for a suspected special scheme to channel donations to US politicians by a Russian businessman to support a proposed marijuana business.

US law prohibits politicians from receiving foreign donations.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

advertisement