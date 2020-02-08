advertisement

A young Australian girl evacuated from China and quarantined on Christmas Island was tested for coronavirus after an illness.

Paul Kelly, deputy chief medical officer, says her illness is not serious and could be “anything”.

He is also confident that the Chinese authorities will approve another Qantas Airlift from Australians from the Wuhan Coronavirus epicenter.

Professor Kelly confirmed on Saturday that a child who is among nearly 300 evacuees on Christmas Island is waiting for the results of a coronavirus test after symptoms that may be related to the disease have occurred.

“It could be anything, we don’t currently have a positive test,” he told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.

“The person is fine, it is certainly not a serious illness at this stage.

“They have been further isolated from the other people on the island and steps are being taken to control infection and indeed clinical care.”

To date, two groups of Australian citizens or permanent residents have been evacuated to Christmas Island, of which 241 departed on a Qantas flight and 35 departed on a later Air New Zealand flight.

They are all quarantined for two weeks.

Another Qantas Airlift from Australians from Wuhan was originally scheduled to depart on Friday evening, but was not permitted to land in the city from China.

According to ABC, the flight should leave Wuhan on Sunday at 3.15 a.m. (AEDT) as soon as approval is available.

Professor Kelly said Australia is working with the Chinese authorities to get approval “as soon as possible”.

When asked if he was convinced of an airlift, he said: “Yes, I am confident, but I cannot absolutely guarantee it, since it is indeed an airlift on Chinese soil.”

The Qantas flight is currently taking place in Hong Kong.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced that many flights from Wuhan have been delayed.

“We are in contact with all passengers on the manifesto about the status of the flight,” they told AAP.

“Assisted descent is a complex process in difficult circumstances. Any such deviation is always subject to operational requirements and final approval from the Chinese government. “

Once the Australians are liberated, they are taken to the Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, an old mining camp about 30 km from Darwin.

Christmas Island was unable to accommodate two hundred more evacuees.

The federal government said evacuees would be checked in China on Friday before boarding the plane and monitored continuously by medical personnel during the flight.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable when they arrive in Darwin will be taken straight to a hospital, where they will be quarantined.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people that further evacuation flights from Wuhan or mainland China will be possible.

So far, 15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

By Marnie Banger and Colin Brinsden

