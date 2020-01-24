advertisement

MC Kats (R) and Ugandan artist Fille Mutoni (L) shared a moment last year. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – This Saturday, the song Bird Girl will perform her new song “Fly Away”, a song dedicated to her boyfriend MC Kats who is currently struggling with a mental illness.

Fills will make their very first public appearance this year at the Media Fest at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala.

Despite everything that happened, her life being entangled with her baby dad publicly announcing his HIV status and his escape from re-education, the singer of “Sabula” did not succumb to the pressure.

Instead, she got up to beat the odds and make a name for herself this year with her very first public appearance at the Silver Springs Hotel, as she performs a song she dedicated to MC Kats .

In her new hit “Fly Away”, Girl pours her heart out saying: “I love you, I don’t want any more, you made me fall in love in a different way”.

She also explained how she wanted to fly when she fell in love, a clear indication that the beautiful singer is still madly in love with her boyfriend despite her recent difficulties.

At the Media Fest, she will share the stage with other artists like Allan Tonix, Micheal Kitanda, DJ Xzyl and many others live at the Social Media Fest with Tusker Lite and the neon-party kings on board.

Social media addicts will also get a treat with the many online activities like free WiFi, Snapchat challenges, Selfie challenges, virtual games, live streaming and #tagging, essentially, a paradise for online addicts .

The main sponsors of the event are the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Ruparelia Group of Companies.

