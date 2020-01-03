advertisement

Bailey was so disturbed by the online ridiculousness that she sent a message to her mother about changing clothes.

A teenage girl’s heartbreaking text messages to her mother after being bullied for her outfit have gone viral.

High school student Bailey had Twitter users question how cruel people could be after she noticed that people were making fun of her appearance in her dress.

Bailey texted her mother and asked her to get her a shirt and some jeans on after she discovered that people were ridiculing her.

Bailey’s urgent text to her mother after she was bullied for what she was wearing. Source: Twitter

Mom to the rescue

Her mother was a little confused at first, but when asked what her daughter was wearing, Bailey said, “A dress and people make fun of me and take pictures of me and I want to change.”

Bailey’s mother quickly asked if her daughter needed shoes, and she promised to be there in seven minutes.

For more stories like this, see The Sun.

Screenshots of her text messages, including a selfie of Bailey in her dress and a snapchat photo someone had taken of her legs, soon spread to Facebook and Twitter to raise awareness of bullying.

A snapchat user shared this picture with Bailey ‘Thicc’. Source: Twitter

“Retweet for awareness”

The snapchat shot was apparently taken by someone named Dylan, who called Bailey “Thicc”.

It’s not clear if Bailey was the first to post the photos – but social media users around the world have now shared them.

The Twitter user IssaInfluencer published the snapshots next to the heading: “While we run FillUpFNB, we also stop bullying Retweet for Awareness.”

And many other Twitter users quickly agreed that the picture is “purely body-shaming”.

Bailey texted her mother to bring a t-shirt and jeans after making fun of wearing this dress. Source: Twitter

“The world is filled with all kinds of people”

Others praised Bailey’s mother for responding to her daughter’s request.

One person wrote: “As a mother, I simply loved how her mother reacted.

“The world is filled with all kinds of people.”

