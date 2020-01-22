advertisement

The rapid action of a ferry crew saved the life of a teenage girl who fell through the ice in Sault Ste. Married.

The crew of Sugar Island Ferry and the residents on board are believed to have saved his life.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was walking on thin ice a few hundred meters north of the ferry dock at Osborn Park.

This is where she fell.

It was during their 4:15 p.m. trip to Sugar Island when Captain Dale Rosenbum saw something in the water.

As he got closer, he realized it was a person.

He radioed deckhand Phil Roy, who confirmed that it was a person.

They then went into rescue mode.

Roy and Rosebum tell us that the residents of Sugar Island on board went into action alongside the crew.

They were able to pull the girl on board and bring her to the ground in a waiting ambulance.

But these guys don’t consider themselves heroes.

“I mean, we just did what we needed to do, and I hope everyone does,” said Rosenbum.

Roy says, “I’m just a guy who does my job, and you know, you see someone in need whether it’s here, wherever it is, I’m just helping someone.”

The girl’s mother tells us that she is fine, just a little sore with a few cuts and bruises.

Xavier Hershovitz, aged 9 and 10, is about to sit down and talk to her.

We will have this interview for you when you join us this evening.

