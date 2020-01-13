advertisement

An Angus school reviews its anti-bullying policy after a shock attack on a student was recorded and shared on the Internet.

The girl was filmed repeatedly being dragged down a school hallway by her hair in the 42-second clip shot inside the hallway of Carnoustie High School.

Police opened investigation and Courier understands three students punished for role in assault, assailant suspended for three days and isolated in school library .

A petition, put in place following attacks calling for intimidation to be considered a criminal offense, drew over 6,000 signatures.

Dr. Alistair Crozier, Acting Chair of the Parents’ Council, said parents wanted to have a say in the revised approach to bullying.

He said, “I can confirm that the school principal has kept the parents’ council informed of what is going on in the school.

“The video of the incident is very moving and the parents’ council was reassured by the chief that all the parents / guardians directly involved either participated in face-to-face meetings or discussed the situation over the phone.”

He said the parents’ council hopes there will be no more incidents like this.

“We have been informed that the school is in the process of updating its anti-bullying policy. We hope to have the parents’ contribution on this subject.

“The Parents ‘Council can be contacted directly by parents / guardians via our direct email address or through the school office and would welcome parents’ comments on the school’s anti-bullying policy, which is available on the school website.

“The parents’ council is happy to pass on any comments from the parents to our next meeting, in particular any amendment to the anti-bullying policy that the parents would like to suggest,” he added.

The girl who played the lead role in the attack was suspended for three days while the other two girls were stripped of their break-up privileges, a school parent said.

Parents contacted Angus counsel for clarity on sanctions as they do not believe they are the serious consequences promised as a result of the assault, which has now been viewed online by thousands of people .

A second parent also came forward, saying that his 13-year-old son was detained and punched in another bullying incident in high school.

A spokesperson for the Angus Council declined to comment on the sanctions imposed on the young people involved in the attack.

She said, “All I can confirm is that this is an ongoing case and we are aware of the situation.

“The students involved and their parents have been met and appropriate measures have been taken,” she added.

