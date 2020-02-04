advertisement

A three-year-old girl in India died after falling into a cooking pot with food.

The young girl was at a school in Rampur Atari village, Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, February 3, for lunch when the incident occurred.

She is said to have played with other children in the kitchen when she stumbled across building materials and fell into a pot of boiling, freshly cooked food.

The three-year-old’s family said the cook was wearing headphones in the kitchen so they didn’t know the children were playing dangerously near the stove. The cook did not notice when the young girl fell into the pot and only noticed it when she saw other children running away screaming.

Speaking to the ANI news site, the father accused the cook of having scared away when he noticed the child had fallen into the pot.

The young girl suffered severe burns and was taken to a health clinic where she sadly died during treatment.

The Mirzapur primary education officer said the child was not a student at school, but is believed to have been enrolled in an affiliated childcare center, India Today reports.

Sushil Kumar Patel, Mirzapur District Magistrate, commented on the incident and said an investigation had been ordered and a First Information Report (FIR) was being submitted.

Instructions for the immediate suspension of the headmaster were given. The basic training officer was asked to submit an FIR. Action will be taken against those responsible.

According to The New Indian Express, Patel had learned that the authorities had received information about six cooks at school and that the “accident was due to the cooks’ negligence.”

Basic Education Officer Virendra Kumar Singh said:

The thing came to my knowledge. I will have it investigated after I receive a report from the affected Block Education Officer. Measures are taken. I was told that the girl was not a student at school.

The six chefs who were on the premises at the time were reportedly taken into police custody.

A similar incident occurred in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh in November when a six-year-old boy died after falling into a container filled with hot sambhar.

He was immediately given medical care, but tragically could not be saved.

