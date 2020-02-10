advertisement

ALTADENA – A 10-year-old girl was missing in a group home in Altadena on Monday.

#LASD asks the public for help finding critical missing teenagers, Lelani Collins #Altadena https://t.co/qyMGTaG6eN pic.twitter.com/kL1eNUZltZ

advertisement

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 11, 2020

Lelani Collins was last seen at 12:45 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, they are leaving a group house on the 700th block of West Mountain View Street near Lincoln Avenue.

Collins is described as black, 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 80 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, the authorities said.

The authorities distributed a photo of Collins and encouraged anyone who had information about her to Detective R. Candelario or Sgt. S. Busch from Sheriff’s Altadena Station at 626-798-1131. If you want to report anonymously, you can call 800-222-TIPS.

advertisement