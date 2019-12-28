advertisement

We are talking about her neck clinging to Canada.

The latest set of appointments to the Order of Canada includes many whose accomplishments have had an impact around the world, including pioneering biologist Anne Dagg, known as the “Giraffe Queen”.

advertisement

Her work in the 1950s documenting creatures in Africa paved the way for others who became famous for living among wildlife, but Dagg was initially ridiculed and ignored.

Now to be among the latest recipients of one of Canada’s highest honors is proof, Dagg said, that her work had an impact.

“I’ve always worked really hard, and done new things and written books, things that were never thought of before,” she said in an interview from her home in Waterloo, Ont.

“It’s just so exciting to discover that people are now amazed that I’ve done it all.”

Dagg is among the 120 names announced on Friday as new additions or promotions to the Order of Canada, including five people bestowed with the highest rank of companion, 38 officers and 77 members.

Among them: politicians, including former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, athletes such as hockey star Caroline Ouellette, journalists including Phillip Crawley, publisher of The Globe and Mail, as well as scientists, community advocates and philanthropists in fields ranging from autism to multiculturalism. of ecology.

Dagg’s decision to travel to Africa to observe giraffes – an animal that had fascinated him since childhood – was considered ridiculous, despite the fact that he would later produce one of the first reference books for the animal, she said.

Years after her job there – she would go on to earn a doctorate and publish widely – she was refused a mandate because she was a woman, she said.

So while Jane Goodall would continue to become an icon for her work with chimpanzees, Dagg’s contributions remained largely unknown until a documentary on her life was released last year.

She credits the film, “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” with the fact that her name is now on everyone’s radar – including the Order of Canada committee – at all.

Dagg joins several other women being honored for their work in science, including 2018 Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, Dr. Noni MacDonald of Halifax, a pediatrician who has also played multiple roles at the World Health Organization, and Dr. Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg of Winnipeg, honored for her work in the genetic causes of rare diseases.

Dagg said she feels a change over the past decade has led to women’s achievements being taken more seriously.

“I hope we can get more women and girls interested in this kind of thing,” she said.

Brian Theodore McGeer, who goes by Tad, credits in part another pioneering woman in science for his inclusion in this year’s list of Order recipients – his mother.

Edith McGeer received the Order herself in 1995, along with her husband Patrick, for their achievements in neuroscience.

Tad McGeer, an aeronautical engineer, is being recognized for his achievements in unmanned aerial systems, more commonly known as drones.

Originally from B.C., he has lived in Washington state for nearly 30 years. But he went into business for a very Canadian reason: he was looking for a way to better predict the weather.

Today, his work focuses on the military use of technology, with systems being built around it worldwide. He joked that while his parents certainly deserved the honor, he wasn’t sure he rose to their level.

“If my country wants to be proud of me, it would be a great honor indeed,” he said.

Another family connection on the list this time? Duncan Sinclair, whose accomplishments include efforts in the late 1990s to reform health care in Ontario, is among the new recipients of the Order. He is also the father of Tragally Hip bassist Gordon Sinclair, who received the honor himself in 2017.

Canadians who have had a global impact on the arts are well represented on Saturday’s list. Among them: director James Cameron, actor Xavier Dolan and Gilles Ste-Croix, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil and Brian Ahearn, a renowned music producer.

Johnny Nurraq Seotaituq Issaluk’s work in the arts came after many years of racing at the Arctic Winter Games. He has played roles on stage and screen, and has been an ambassador for Inuit culture at home and abroad.

Issaluk is among several leaders in the indigenous communities receiving the Order. Two others are Lorna Wanosts’ Williams for her advocacy for revitalizing indigenous language, and John Amagoalik, known as “Nunav’s Father” for his role in creating the territory.

Issaluk said he hopes getting acquainted with the Order will pay further attention to his efforts not only to promote his culture globally, but to inspire others to do the same.

“No matter how hard, how big, how strong, how easy, how hateful, how much love we go through – if we believe in ourselves we can achieve whatever we want,” he said.

“As global people, we are all in this together. Let’s do it ”

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement