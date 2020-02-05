advertisement

Borussia Dortmund’s teenager Gio Reyna became the youngest goal scorer in DFB Cup history on Tuesday.

Reyna, 17, made history with his impressive solo goal when Dortmund dropped out of the competition after a 2: 3 loss to Werder Bremen. The American sensation, which came on in the second half, received the ball outside the box and passed two opponents before firing a shot into the top corner of the net.

Reyna’s 78th-minute goal gave Bremen a 3-2 lead before his compatriot Erling Haaland scored eight goals in four games since moving to Dortmund.

advertisement

Haaland’s 67th minute had given Dortmund hope until three minutes later Bremen restored their 2-0 lead. ” The performance in the first half of the year was poor. We lacked the pace in our game. We seemed to be late at every ball and worse in every duel, “said Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre.

‘Disappointing’

“Leaving is very disappointing for all of us. It’s a real shame. We had three or four great chances towards the end and could have achieved our goal.”

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels added: “We didn’t have enough depth in the first half, which is something we need if we want to find a place behind.” This made it easy for Werder, and adding our defensive mistakes in preparation to their goals meant that we gave them the initiative in the game.

“It was anything but a vintage performance by us tonight, but we didn’t play that bad either. We had enough chances to find a balance. I found the result fair overall. Congratulations to Werder.”

advertisement