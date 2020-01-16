advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra’s head coach Tim Cone knows a thing or two about winning titles, but he also knows the tough lesson of losing big serial leads.

Cone and the Gin Kings are 3-1 against Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup final, but he’s still concerned that the Bolts can pull up their sleeves and shock Ginebra in the series.

Meralco and Ginebra are in the third finals in four years, the first two titles go to the Gin Kings, but Cone remembers the 2017 championship round, in which the Bolts cleared their 2-0 series and force a game 7.

“It is stupid to say that we think it will be over,” said Cone after Ginebras 94-72 Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. “But it’s also stupid to say that we’re not doing our best to get it over with.”

Cone said it’s not just Meralco who has taken two wins in a row again, but also the haunting memory of the 2006 Philippine Cup, in which the 22-time championship coach lost a 3-1 lead in the semi-finals.

Alaska, which Cone was coaching at the time, could have made it all clear in Game 5, but Purefoods under head coach Ryan Gregorio went amok to end the series and reach the title round in which it defeated San Miguel.

“I lost a 3-1 lead before, I lost to Ryan Gregorio and Purefoods and I will never forget that.” It was in the semi-finals, we were 3-1 and I think it only happened a few times in PBA history, and so did the team that I coached, ”said Cone.

“I realize that a team can come back. You just can’t give them the momentum and confidence they’ll be looking for, so we’ll make a statement early in Game 5.”

Cone is aware that Meralco’s comeback hope depends on the performance of injured Raymond Almazan.

Meralco’s 6-foot-7 center suffered a lateral meniscus tear in right knee in game 3, but was able to qualify for the Bolts in the following game.

Almazan finished the Bolts game in 27 minutes with 12 points and nine rebounds.

“I know that they [the Bolts] are able to return, and I think a lot will depend on whether Almazan is injured,” said Cone. “His injury changed the complexion of the series and he showed a lot of courage to go out there and play.”

“We will expect him to get better and healthier as the series continues, but of course that was a big blow to her.”

