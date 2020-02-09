advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar was completely disbelieved when he learned about Greg Slaughty’s planned break from the PBA.

Barangay Ginebra’s twin towers have been teammates since 2013, and Slaughter announced on Instagram that he would say goodbye to basketball, leaving Aguilar stunned.

“I will miss you, brother, but I know that the best part will come for you,” wrote Aguilar, commenting on Slaughter’s post. “I love you.”

Slaughter had a similar answer and wrote that playing with Aguilar was “a pleasure”.

Sol Mercado, who was teammate of Slaughter and Aguilar from 2015 to 2019, also showed his appreciation for the 7-foot center.

“I pray for you, my brother. All the best for this purpose, ”wrote Mercado. “It was a great pleasure to be teammates and to achieve great things together.”

Cassandra Naidas-Aguilar, Japeth’s wife, also tweeted about her sadness “Twin Towers” with the broken heart emoji of Slaughter’s sudden announcement

Aguilar then tweeted his wife’s tweet, “It will never be the same.”

Slaughter, Aguilar and Mercado shared three direct titles in the Governors’ Cup.

