MANILA, Philippines – Meralco has the best import, but Barangay Ginebra simply has the better team.

The Gin Kings beat Bolts 94-72 in Game 4 on Wednesday night to claim another title in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee set the tone for Ginebra, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the first half as the Kings struggled to give Meralco a 3-1 lead.

“Obviously, Raymond Almazan’s injury changed the complexion of the series. He showed a lot of courage, but we all know that he doesn’t play 100 percent,” said Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone a lateral meniscal tear in the left knee at the start of Game 3.

“I thought we were very methodical to attack them tonight and we did a great job against Durham. We kept it at eight points in the first half and that’s amazing. “

Brownlee also collected eight rebounds and eight assists, while Stanley Pringle added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Allen Durham, who took home his third best import prize before the game, ended the game with 21 points and 27 rebounds, but only shot 9 out of 23 points and had six sales.

Ginebra shoots for the third Governors’ Cup title at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night.

