True to his preseries hype, the first two games of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Meralco Best of Seven showdowns for the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup championship decided on a total of six points – the Gin Kings won the start with 91 points – 87, and the Bolts equalized with a 104-102 decision in Game 2.

Then the tension was over when Ginebra was able to prevail with 92: 84 against 8 after a lead of 23 points and Meralco had the prospect of a defeat for the good Raymond Almazan, who had injured himself after an embarrassing injury to the left knee. He landed after a missed layup in the middle of the first quarter and was gone for the rest of the catch up on Sunday.

Almazan, Meralco’s largest and greatest local, was in so much pain that he had to be taken to the locker room in the back by teammate Raymar Jose. He was later taken to the Makati Medical Center to determine the extent of the injury. Meralco’s coach Norman Black, a former player, later said this was not a good sign.

With the 6-foot-8 Almazan used as a dubious starter in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Black also has to find ways to stop Stanley Pringle, who seemed to regain his deadly touch after only 10 points The first master start in game 1 and the late exploits of Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio were on his account.

Pringle unloaded 17 of his 21 points in the third quarter and gave Ginebra a 78-55 lead in Game 3, while Tenorio scored a three point and Aguilar took a break to secure victory after the Bolts came dangerously close with 82-87 Just under two minutes.

It was thanks to Meralco that the Bolts were a threat despite the loss of Almazan, who had scored 39 points in the first two games and given Allen Durham a strong presence as reinforcements.

However, if he finally leaves the series, since 2016 the gins can no longer win a third championship in four meetings with the Bolts.

Until that disastrous landing by Almazan, the Bolts had looked more than a game for the kings two days earlier in Lucena when they set a franchise record of 16 triples and 19 to 61-42 before contenting themselves with a two-point win.

But Baser Amer, who ended Meralco’s three-point attack with five points, held Pringle to just six points in Game 3, and the rest of the unannounced quarter-field shooters fired gaps. Gins took the lead by 20 points in the last quarter before the Bolts recovered to hit the bottom line.

It’s a comfort to the Bolts. Alone Malixi, a former Gilas Pilipinas protagonist who played for Grand Slam champion San Mig Coffee against Ginebra coach Tim Cone in the 2013-2014 season, scored his first two points in the title series new team in the middle of the last Quarter of game 3.

If Ginebra wins again tomorrow, the Kings can shoot for the title at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday. If Meralco survives the fourth game, the slip on Friday, January 19, will be followed by a sixth game at the Philippine Arena, and the seventh game may be played there on January 22. INQ

