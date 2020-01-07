advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone breathed a sigh of relief when the Gin Kings took on the highly competitive Meralco team [91: 87] at Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday evening.

But that’s just the beginning as Ginebra is now preparing for a street game in Lucena City for Game 2 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, which is a different kind of challenge.

“It’s always difficult, the journey and the conditions are always difficult,” said Cone of Friday at the Quezon Convention Center. “There is obviously a give and take.”

“The bus ride is tough. Not sleeping on your own bed is hard. It’s difficult not to get the normal routines or food that you normally get, ”said Cone.

But if there’s anything that 21 championships and two rare Grand Slam championships should teach, it’s about sifting through the circumstances and figuring out what could be of benefit to the team.

“[T] Here’s a real sense of togetherness when you leave town,” he said.

“They are traveling together and in the hotel together. Since everyone is nearby, it is easy to call them together and do video work.”

Cone hopes that he can use the combat set at 7 p.m. when the Gin Kings shoot after the Bolts 2-0 lead, which they narrowly knocked over the crown in the last two matches.

It couldn’t be more fitting for Cone as he also expects this race to deliver more of the nip-and-tuck action it shows in the curtain.

“Fans want to see a good series? They’ll be a good series, “said Cone.” Like I said, I think it’s just a taste of what we’ll see in the next six games. “

