If the PBA governors’ cup final was between Barangay Ginebra’s attack and Meralco’s defense, the Gin Kings would not have waited so long to dispel this thought.

With a roster full of firepower, the Gin Kings caught up against Meralco on Tuesday night and then tightened the noose when they really needed time to defeat the hard-fought Bolts and win a 91:87 win in the first game at the time of the win animated gallery in the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone, winner of two Grand Slams and most league titles, hasn’t played with words to show respect for the Bolts – a side that can turn into a sad footnote for the team for the third time in the Last four seasons, the audience favorites dominated the conference at the end of the season.

“It was real evidence for our boys to stick with it, even though we didn’t play the way we wanted,” Cone told reporters shortly after the win. “We threw them a lot of size and tried to throw many of their forays into the basket. You are so disciplined. “

Of course, Cone also saved praise for Japeth Aguilar, who was fatal on both ends of the floor – especially when the kings needed him. The soaring striker ended up with 16 points and was responsible for the night’s defensive – and possibly the tournament – when he choked Allen Durham’s layup, which would have brought it to 89 with 13.9 ticks.

“He did it offensive so often and he did it defensively, but it was really spectacular,” said Cone. “One-on-one with Durham at full steam? And get up and work on this shot? It was really great. “

Justin Brownlee ended at 38, although he lost some offensive steam on the course. LA Tenorio threw in 14 to help late in the game, and Stanley Pringle, the first-timed series starter, had 10. Defending, Meralco was in character and put the brackets on the local kings for three-quarters. The Bolts’ appearance on the offensive was a different matter in the meantime, and that helped them to fail.

“We usually manage to shoot a high percentage very well, but we didn’t [in game 1]. Even if we looked open, we couldn’t make it, ”said coach Norman Black.

His normally reliable Baser Amer, Alone Maliksi, and even newbie Bong Quinto fired gaps most of the night.

“It hurt us a lot,” he added, ruining the marksmanship of his charges. “We usually shoot about 37 percent. We were shooting in the low 20s. “

It also didn’t help that Meralco pulled so little out of his understaff. The reserves usually got 20 or more points from their bank and could only make up six in the series opening game.

“This is something we have to focus on [in the next game] because I have to take my starters out for a while to give them a break,” said Black. “We at least want to maintain our lead or extend it if possible,” he added.

