advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra’s championship celebration continued on Monday after his legion had been informed by supporters and fans at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig about the recent title win.

The event only took place three nights after Ginebra won his third governor’s cup title in four years and his fourth overall victory after Tim Cone took over as head coach at Meralco’s expense.

advertisement

“I am so overwhelmed with your presence here and to be able to share our celebration with you. I understand that people have been waiting since last night and it is incredible,” said Cone, addressing the fans.

“I am so proud that we have the strength to make you happy, so proud that we can win championships and make you happy, and my job now is to help us win the All-Filipino who coming up to us, “he added.

The Gin Kings, led by Justin Brownlee, guard LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson, and Finals MVP Japeth Aguilar, playfully interacted with thousands of their fans, most of whom waited long hours just to celebrate with their idols.

The fans were not disappointed when the players gave them what they wanted, which was a night of entertainment and laughter.

The Ginebra believers, who wore their favorite clothes from jerseys to hats, also had the opportunity to sign autographs and pictures with their PBA heroes.

“To Ginebra’s sixth man, we thank you all for your warm messages, your prayers and I hope you will never tire of supporting us,” said Aguilar, who was sung with MVP chants.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement