MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra put together another brave performance to make a decision between 105 and 93 against Meralco and claim the 2019 PBA Governors Cup title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday evening.

The Gin Kings regained the crown of the Governor’s Cup after losing to Magnolia this past season.

Ginebra’s starters achieved double-digit results, with Japeth Aguilar scoring the top 25 points for the team with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Aguilar, who was constant at both ends throughout the series to receive the Finals MVP award, had 13 in the payoff to get the franchise’s twelfth title overall.

Meanwhile, Justin Brownlee had another successful tour with the Gin Kings, scoring 24 points, seven rebounds and 10 clincher templates.

“I felt we had the chance to win this game at half-time when we reduced the lead to six,” said coach Tim Cone. “We are very sluggish early.”

Justin Brownlee criticizes Ginebra’s Renaissance: “Everyone is a key factor”

“This little run took us away,” said the Grand Slam mentor, who increased his championship to 22.

Allen Durham had 29 points and 21 rebounds for the Bolts, who have now lost their third meeting with Ginebra at the season-ending conference.

Cliff Hodge, Baser Amer and Chris Newsome scored 10 or more points when Meralco came under pressure and painfully missed Raymond Almazan’s services.

