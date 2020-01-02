advertisement

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune in Disney’s “The Mandalorian”, announced on social media that she passed out twice when she was shooting an action scene.

Would you believe us if we told you that the fan favorite Baby Yoda is responsible? “I’m just going to tell you something between us,” Carano tweeted. “I rightly passed out twice while filming. So … yes … it was pretty awesome. This little power choke is no joke. “

I’m just going to tell you something between us. I rightly passed out twice while filming this scene. So … yes … it was pretty awesome. ❤️ This little power choke is no joke. ???? https://t.co/TLOXAZvQs2

– Gina Carano (@ginacarano) January 2, 2020

Also read: ‘The Mandalorian’: What you need to know about Moff Gideon’s strange sword

The scene in question is in the seventh episode of “The Mandalorian”. Cara Dune wrestles with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin while Baby Yoda watches. Baby Yoda believes Djarin is in danger and forces Dune to suffocate him to protect Djarin.

“The Mandalorian” ended its first season last Friday, and later that same day, creator of the series, Jon Favreau, announced that the second season of the live action series Disney + “Star Wars” will premiere in the fall of 2020 ,

“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian in the fall of 2020,” Favreau tweeted, revealing that it will be a while before you see Baby Yoda choke again.

