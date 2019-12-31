advertisement

Collin Gillespie scored 24 points to drop past No. 10 Villanova by visiting Xavier 68-62 in the Big East opener for both teams on Monday.

Jermaine Samuels added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Justin Moore had 13 points for the Wildcats, who won their sixth in a row and improved to 10-2 overall.

Naji Marshall led Xavier with 19 points while Tyrique Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Paul Scruggs had 12 points and six assists.

Xavier closed within 66-62 with 21 seconds left before falling short.

The Musketeers, who fell to 11-3 and jumped on the two-game winning streak, finished 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Villanova used a 17-0 goal to take a 21-8 lead with 10:01 left in the first half.

Marshall missed consecutive possession placements for Xavier, who started 5 of 16 from the floor and trailed 23-11.

Gillespie dropped a 3-pointer deep from the wing, and the Wildcats drew ahead 26-13.

Xavier closed within 28-19 when Quentin Goodin went into the basket and scored with 3:43 left in the half.

Villanova was 32-25 at halftime thanks in large part to Gillespie’s eight points and five assists.

Marshall opened the Musketeers with nine points in the first half, but the team missed all four 3-point attempts before the intervention.

Both teams struggled to score early in the second half as Xavier closed within 33-29 before Moore scored in a positioning and Samuels hit all three free throws after rallying on a 3-point try. The Wildcats went 38-29 with 16 minutes left.

Marshall made a hard blow to the paint – his first field goal of the second half – to cut the gap to 42-35 with 12:23 left.

Moore then scored the next five points, intercepted by a 3-pointer as Villanova went ahead 47-35.

Then Marshall scored six straight points for Xavier, who closed within 49-43 with 9:14 to go.

Villanova extended her lead to 60-49 with 4:37 left behind by a Gillespie lead.

When Jones scored with 2:03 left, the Musketeers cut the deficit to 63-57.

In Villanova’s other ownership, Samuels hit a short jumper and the lead was again pushed to eight.

