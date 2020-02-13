Gilas Pilipinas hosts Thailand for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification is likely to be delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the investigator has learned.

“The game here in the Philippines is currently 90% canceled,” said the insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “There is already a memo.”

This happened after the Ministry of Health asked the public to “avoid attending, participating and organizing events in which a large number of participants take part”.

The Nationals were scheduled to take on Thailand at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Quezon City on February 20 to launch Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the tournament, which will showcase Asia’s old power plants and the best weapons in Oceania.

Gilas Pilipinas will also travel to Indonesia on February 23.

“Although may still enforce the match against Indonesia,” said the source, adding that the Indonesian government had yet issued any notice. “Fiba is very sensitive to (respective countries) governments.”

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA have not yet issued a statement.

When asked for a comment Team manager Gabby Cui told the Inquirer that the development “not yet confirmed” was.

On Monday, the Philippine Basketball Association also announced that he would undo his opening day for the 45th season and the D-League from March 1 to 8 and from February 13 to March 2nd.

The UAAP has also postponed all events in the second semester from February 15th.

The hosting of the Asian para-games in the country has also been suspended indefinitely, the Philippine Paralympic Committee said on Tuesday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.