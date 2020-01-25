advertisement

After many stylish moments at Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid’s first state look didn’t disappoint.

As in New York, Gigi Hadid was spotted at JFK airport yesterday. He was wearing a completely black ensemble with a coordinating piece of luggage and an oversized tote bag.

The 24-year-old model wore black skinny jeans with a Max Mara wool coat with a belt and small square sunglasses by George Keburia.

Hadid wore a pair of Dr. Martens Coralia Velcro boots that are still sold out. The shoes have a leather upper and a rubber sole. They have three Velcro straps on the front of the boots and the brand’s signature pull tab.

This look seems to be inspired by the younger sister Bella Hadids, who has a completely black ensemble, black-framed sunglasses and a pair of Dr. Martens wore shoes, this time on the Church platform of the Stil brand.

Gigi Hadid is an enthusiastic bearer of Dr. Martens-style. She had already seen these boots in Paris in April 2017. Many other celebrities seem to be fans of this silhouette, including Hailey Baldwin, who was spotted at the Levi’s Coachella party in April 2018 and in December 2018 in the white colorway version.

With Dr. Marten’s classic 1460 style, which won the FN shoe of the year 2019, and a widespread celebrity clientele is Dr. Martens continues to be one of the strongest shoe trends in the early days of 2020.

