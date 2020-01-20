advertisement

Gigi Hadid, one of the most viewed models in Paris, always looks chic during Fashion Week – both on and off the slopes. The 24-year-old model and Reebok ambassador left the Royal Monceau Hotel on the way to one of her numerous shows this season in this modern neutral ensemble. She wore black, thin leather pants with a plain white t-shirt and a single-breasted, gray blazer inspired by men’s fashion. Hadid chose a pair of camel suede boots for her shoes. The shoes have a knee-high shaft, a pointed tip and a block heel. She complemented the outfit with elegant black sunglasses.

From these sightings, we can see that the model is a fan of two of the hottest shoe trends: knee-high boots and earth tones. For Hadid, this Paris Fashion Week is the season of the neutral heel boot. In recent days, the model in variations of this shoe style was discovered. She recently wore this pair of beige knee high boots on the way to a Prada party.

These boots are strikingly similar to this style, but seem to be made of smooth leather, rather suede and have a more structured silhouette. In the days before, Hadid also wore this pair of beige boots, which she had dressed with jeans.

Hadid is known for her street style skills and her unmistakable off-duty model aesthetics.

