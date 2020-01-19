advertisement

Gigi Hadid made the streets of Paris her catwalk today when she got off to a Prada party during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

The supermodel wore a printed look with tan accessories, a color that plays a big role this season. Hadid wore an embroidered Prada skirt suit. The set had a matching pattern at the top and bottom with mixed but complementary, warm colors, including chocolate and light brown as well as mustard, white and red. She put an olive green turtleneck under her jacket.

Gigi Hadid on the way to a Prada party during Paris Fashion Week Men on January 19th.

advertisement

CREDIT: Philippe Blet / Shutterstock

The catwalker wore high boots in a brown shade on her feet. The boots had a strong heel and an almond tip. they seemed to be made of leather. The shoes matched the rest of Hadid’s Prada leather goods: a belt and a handbag.

Gigi Hadid on the way to a Prada party during Paris Fashion Week Men on January 19th.

CREDIT: Philippe Blet / Shutterstock

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s boots.

CREDIT: Philippe Blet / Shutterstock

Earlier today Hadid had another set of high boots on as she ran down the Lanvin runway. Her look for the show included a black dress with a cape at the top and slippery white boots with a black accent on the toe.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk at Lanvin’s Fall 20 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week Men.

CREDIT: Thibault Camus / Shutterstock

When it comes to her leisure style, Hadid can often be seen in leisure articles, including Reebok sneakers (she is brand ambassador) and Dr.’s boots. Martens. For formal appearances, it can be found in paragraphs from labels such as Tom Ford and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid channels the 90s while Bella Hadid brings the 70s back to Paris

Gigi and Bella Hadid present two ways to style your boots with square toes

Gigi Hadid dresses up for Zayn Malik’s birthday in a completely black ensemble with the chunkiest heels

advertisement