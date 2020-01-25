advertisement

The young cannons of India, R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh, posted impressive wins in the fourth round of the Masters category at the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival when Georgian Ivan Cheperinov took the sole lead with an all-win record.

Praggnanandhaa, who lost a shock to compatriot P.V. Nandhidhaa is again on the rise in the opening round and won his fourth round match against Russian Voldar Murzin on Friday to improve his score to three points.

Gukesh met the Dutchman Peter Lombaers in 36 moves and got three points on Praggnanandhaa.

Another Indian who shone was the young GM Vaibhav Suri (ELO rating 2593), who placed the world’s number 7, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France, ELO rating 2770) in a credit-worthy tie.

Top player Shakriar Mammedyarov (Azerbaijan) lost a half point in his game against Argentinian Leondro Krysa.

The event’s top-rated Indians, B Adhiban and K Sasikiran, were very lucky. The former was forced to speak to fellow countryman Lalith Babu, while Sasikiran defeated Azerbaijan’s Grand Master Gunay Mammadzada in 41 moves.

There were also victories for Indians SL Narayanan, S Ravi Teja and Shardul Gugare against Soumya Swaminathan.

Narayanan is in second place among 12 players with 3.5 points.

Cheperinov continued his excellent start when he urged his pawns to attack the kingside, and was rewarded when he broke through the “h” file in 30 moves in his fourth round match against Maksim Chigaev from Russia.

He said it was the best start he had hoped for and “the thing was that he played well with both colors.”

Promising Indian junior Divya Deshmukh became defending champion in the women’s event, Tan Zhongyi.

Important results:

Round 4: Shakriar Memmedyarov (3) moved Leondro Kyrsa (3.5); Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (3) drew Vaibhav Suri (3); B Adhiban (3) moved with MR Lalith Babu (3); K Sasikiran (3) defeated Gunay Mammadzada (2). Veselin Topalov (3.5) defeated Jaime Santosa Latasa (2.5); R Prgannandhaa (3) hit Volder Murzin (2); D Gukesh (3) defeated Peter Lombaers (2); S L Narayanan (3.5) defeated Ori Kobo (2.5); Karthikeyan Murali (3) drew Rishi Sardana (3).

