Gibbons Whistler is planning the first edition of the World Ski and Snowboard Festival since he bought the event from Whistler Blackcomb last November.

Gibbons confirmed in January that the Festival 2020 will again take place on two weekends from April 16-26, following shorter footprints in recent years. Joey Gibbons, CEO of Gibbons Whistler, gave a simple explanation for the re-expansion.

“I just think it’s more fantastic,” he said with a giggle. “Having two good weekends is better than a good weekend. I just want to bring it back to 10 days and be responsible for killing it with most of the events we can have related to mountain culture.

“It was a lot of jamming in five days, so if we have more time, we have more opportunities to celebrate more events.”

However, it is less clear what exactly will make up those eleven days since Gibbons said that he and the team are still deciding where to focus their energies. Much of this process, he explained, consisted of consulting as many festival participants as possible, and recalled a recent meeting with approximately 40 current and past professional athletes and artists.

Gibbons asked the participants at what moment they realized that they would never leave Whistler and cited the 1982 World Cup as his personal example. Later he cracked the national ski team and Whistler of course stays at home.

Personalities consulted by Gibbons include founders Doug Perry, Sue Eckersley, Kristen Robinson, John Rae, and representatives from Tourism Whistler.

Even though Gibbons Whistler was already a co-producer, it is the first time that the company is running the show completely, and Gibbons, as the boss, wants to make sure that he does everything right.

Whether this year or in the future, Gibbons not only wants to design the festival for competing professionals, but also to create an atmosphere that celebrates all aspects of mountain culture.

“We have just planned an event that we believe is exclusive to Whistler that anyone can enter,” he said. “Artists are celebrated. Filmmakers are celebrated. Photographers are celebrated.

“Athletes and professionals who value mountain culture are celebrated.”

Gibbons added that he also welcomed feedback from festival goers via email to wssf@gibbonswhistler.com.

