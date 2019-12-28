advertisement

The Vancouver Giants are within two points of third place in the BC division (16-15-1-1) after a 2-1 victory over the Victoria Royals (17-13-2-0) on Friday night (December 27) in Victoria .

Krz Plummer’s first WHL goal at 10:28 of the third period grabbed a 1-1 draw and cemented the Giants’ first win of the season against Victoria.

Justin Sourdif added a goal at 11:24 of the first period, and David Tendeck threw 27 shots on the Giants’ goal. Kaid Oliver answered with Victoria’s only goal at 13:47 of the opening period.

In the first period, Justin Sourdif (13) opened the scoring for the Giants in 11:24. He collapsed nearby and knocked home a Milos Roman food from behind the Victoria net. Jackson Shepard added an assist.

Kaid Oliver answered for Victoria at 13:47 off a two-on-one rush. Tarun Fizer and Phillip Schultz both earned assists.

After a scoreless second period, the final goal of the game came as a direct result of a Victoria turnover inside their area.

Holden Katzalay forced the puck into the upper ballast, and rookie Krz Plummer did the rest. Plummer jumped on the ball and tied it with Shane Farkas ’pass for his first WHL career goal. He stood as the winner of the game.

Final score: Vancouver 2 – Victoria 1

The Giants improved their record to 1-2 against Victoria and 6-5-1-0 against B.C. Division.

Vancouver’s record in one-goal games is now 5-4-1-1.

Krz Plummer becomes the sixth Giant this season to score his first goal in the WHL. Others include: Zack Ostapchuk, Justin Lies, Cole Shepard, John Little and Tanner Brown.

David Tendeck’s 2.10 goals on average ranks him fourth among WHL goalkeepers.

Next game of the Giants: Saturday evening at 7pm. against Keletsa Kelowna on home ice at Langley Events Center.

