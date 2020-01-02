advertisement

RECAP: The Giants dropped a 1-0 decision in their 2020 opening Wednesday afternoon Victoria. After that, a trip to Kamloops for a battle with the Blazers on Friday the 7th.

More 📎: https://t.co/4ur7mKgBgR

advertisement

: @Fedyck_Fotos pic.twitter.com/M9FKicWg45

– Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 2, 2020

A defensive loss early in the third period was the change of play, as the Vancouver Giants came to an end with a three-game winning streak.

Phillip Schulz got up on a loose kick to start the game and Tarun Fizer’s pass from the Giants quarterback back with Schulz and the Royals captain was in perfect condition to open the scoring at 2:58 of the third period.

That would be the only goal for either team as the Royals chipped in for a 1-0 victory in front of 4,458 fans at Langley Events Center on Wednesday afternoon, the teams playing a special New Year’s Day matinee.

No team produced much in the first 40 minutes but Victoria controlled the first 11 minutes of the final frame, firing 11 shots at Giants goalkeeper David Tendeck while Vancouver scored just one goal on the other end of the ice.

“We were clumsy. I didn’t think we were really sharp, especially in the third period when we had to put some pressure on,” Giants coach Michael Dyck said. “At the end of the day I think we beat ourselves in the third.”

The last nine minutes saw Vancouver control the ball and they had the last eight shots on goal but failed to bring down the equalizer against Royals’ Shane Farkas who made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season.

“I think our defense played well and our game was good tonight (but) we needed more from our attacks,” Dyck said.

READ MORE: The Giants end 2019 on a winning note

The game was in stark contrast to Vancouver’s previous run, a 6-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Dec. 28, when the Giants featured an impressive transition game with five of the six goals occurring in transition and the other coming into play. It was Vancouver’s third win in as many tries this season against Kelowna.

The Royals however have presented themselves to be a tremendous challenge with Victoria having won three of the four head-to-head games this season. Vancouver had won the previous game, 2-1 in Victoria on December 27. The Royals have proven effective in limiting time and space, taking sticks to pucks in the neutral zone and blocking shots in their area.

RELATED LINKS: The first game of the New Year’s Giants starts at 2 p.m. in Langley

“That’s the way they play. In Victoria (December 27th) we played a much better team game, we played like five in each area,” Dyck said. “That’s what you have to do to defeat this team.”

4458 announced as attending a 2pm start to New Year’s Day… .pressive by @WHLGiants fans. #WHL

– Stephen Hawco (@ stephenhawco7) January 1, 2020

The win moved Victoria (20-12-2-0, 42 points) to second place in the BC division in the Western Hockey League, while the Giants (17-16-1-1, 36 points) sit in fourth.

Next up for the Giants is a pair of road games this weekend Friday against first-place Kamloops Blazers (22-11-2-1, 47 points) and next night in Kelowna against third-place Rockets (19-13-1). 2, 41 points).

.

RECAP

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

As we go on Facebook or follow us further tweet

_________________________________

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

Wednesday afternoon at the Vancouver Langley Giants Event Center dropped a 1-0 decision to the Victoria Royals (20-12-2-0). (Rik Fedyck / Giants Vancouver)

Wednesday afternoon at the Vancouver Langley Giants Event Center dropped a 1-0 decision to the Victoria Royals (20-12-2-0). (Rik Fedyck / Giants Vancouver)

Wednesday afternoon at the Vancouver Langley Giants Event Center dropped a 1-0 decision to the Victoria Royals (20-12-2-0). (Rik Fedyck / Giants Vancouver)

advertisement