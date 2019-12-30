advertisement

NEW YORK – The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced Monday, after another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular-season games, winning four.

Although the four-time Super Bowl winners rallied late in the campaign, a nine-game losing streak effectively sealed the fate of the 54-year-old.

Shurmur endured a difficult year in moving veteran quarterback Eli Manning, the Giants’ MVP in their Super Bowl 46 triumph in 2012, to rookie Daniel Jones, and he has paid the price for a transition team .

“The last two seasons have been a continuation of what has been a very difficult and frustrating period for our franchise,” team co-owner and Chairman John Tisch said in a statement on the Giants website.

“We understand how frustrated our fans are. They expect more from us and we expect more from ourselves.”

The former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings was brought in to help the team develop the youngest talent after a dismal 2017 season for one of the sport’s leading franchises, where their win-loss record was 3-13.

Team president and co-owner John Mara described Shurmur’s shooting as a “very difficult decision”.

“The last three seasons have been extremely frustrating for our organization and our fans,” Mara said. “Pat has been a successful and highly respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not only responsible for our record.

“But we came to the conclusion that it is good to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.”

His dismissal follows that of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a 6-10 season blocked by a humiliating 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals 2–2.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is among the coaches reported to be at risk in the post-NFL season after recording an 8-8 campaign. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Andrew Two in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge)

