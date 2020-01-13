advertisement

Two giant panda cubs that have been calling Calgary home for nearly two years have landed in China.

The Calgary Zoo said Monday on social media that Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue had arrived safely at the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base.

“They will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, the Calgary community and people from all over North America and around the world who visited them,” the zoo stated in a tribute video posted on Twitter.

The cub brothers and sisters, born at the Toronto Zoo in October 2015, arrived in Calgary in March 2018 along with mother Er Shun and other adult panda Da Mao. The two elderly animals will return to China in 2023 after a 10-year stay in Canada.

Cubs’ stay in Calgary had been extended for months before leaving for China as part of a loan agreement with Canada.

“During their time in Calgary we have been working with the Toronto Zoo to ensure that they receive the best specialized care,” the Calgary Zoo stated online.

“Our pet care team has worked every day to get the pups as close to their crates as possible to ensure their comfort on the journey to Chengdu, China. Dedicated members of their Calgary Zoo human family were with them on the flight. “

A new $ 14 million kitchen called Panda Passage was built for the quartets, which has witnessed a massive draw for the Calgary Zoo.

Attempts to embed Er Shun through artificial insemination at Calgary Zoo have not yet been successful, according to zoo spokesman Alison Archambault, who cited last year’s offer.

“It can only be tested once a year, so we can’t try it again until spring,” she said earlier.

