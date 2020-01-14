advertisement

The giant pandas Panpan (right) and Yueyue are shown in a January 2019 submission photo from the Calgary Zoo. (Canadian Press / HO-Calgary Zoo)

The giant panda duo born at the Calgary Zoo return to China

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue arrived safely at a research facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu

The first giant panda twins born in Canada have surely arrived at the land of their roots.

Calgary Zoo says Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are exploring their new panda pad at a breeding research facility in Chengdu, China.

The zoo says the pandas – whose names mean Canadian Hope and Canadian Joy – left Calgary on a flight early Friday with their concierge and a member of the facility’s veterinary team.

Their caregivers from Chengdu flew to Calgary last year to meet them and get to know their routines.

The pandas were born at the Toronto Zoo in 2015 and moved to Calgary with their parents in March 2018 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China.

Parents Er Shun and Da Mao will stay in Calgary until 2023.

The new pandas were due to leave in October, but this was delayed by international permits and the challenges of air transportation.

“We are proud to have contributed to the research and conservation of panda for their two-year stay with us,” Jamie Dorgan, director of animal care, Calgary Zoo, said in a statement Monday.

“Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, community and truly North American people who visited them during their stay in Canada.”

