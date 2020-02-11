advertisement

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee goats had to do without Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after the all-star striker posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, who is also said to be team captain of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, tweeted on Monday afternoon about “Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house”.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le

– Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.

Antetokounmpo averages 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA with 45: 7, including 4: 0 in games

