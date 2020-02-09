advertisement

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slow start didn’t help Giannis Antetokounmpo make it into NBA history, but the Milwaukee Bucks are hardly a one-man show.

Khris Middleton scored a 3-point goal in less than 20 seconds, and the league’s best-scoring team was clear on Saturday night’s 112-95 win over Orlando Magic. It is the 13th time that the bucks have run from wire to wire this season.

“It’s nice not to drag … but it doesn’t really mean anything. We have to keep playing good basketball,” said Antetokounmpo.

“We were 27 years old and they came back and reduced the lead to 11. So that doesn’t mean anything,” added the reigning MVP to the league. “We’re just trying to take it quarter by quarter.”

Antetokounmpo had almost a triple double with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists and was behind the first player in league history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games.

With Middleton, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe catching up, it didn’t matter that Milwaukee won for the 13th time in 14 games, improved to 45-7 and stayed on course to become just the third team in the Top 70 won the regular season.

“A lot of people didn’t think we would have a better team (than last season), but I trusted my team from day one,” said Antetokounmpo, who came out 6 out of 17. “When we got together, we knew what we had and it shows on the pitch.”

Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have a streak of five consecutive games of 30, 15 and 5, playing from December 10-17, 1965 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, 5 for 5 in 3-point attempts. Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Bledsoe ended with 18 points.

Nikola Vucevic led the magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz 15 and Evan Fournier 14 for Orlando, who remains eighth despite losing eight of the last nine playoff places in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic was between 63 and 46 between halftime and matchday 27 when Milwaukee started the third quarter 10-1.

Orlando shot 37.8%, including 10 out of 40 on 3 hands.

“If we want to beat them as good as they are, we have to make 3s, open 3s,” said Magic trainer Steve Clifford. “For me, that’s the story of the game. … Shotmaking is a big part of our league and it was a weakness. “

TIP-INS

Bucks: G George Hill missed a fifth consecutive game with a tense left Achilles tendon.

Magic: F James Ennis, purchased from Philadelphia on Thursday, has not been activated but can play on Monday. … G D.J. Augustin missed a 13th game with a knee injury. The magicians are confident that he will return after the All Star break.

SEASON SWEEP

Milwaukee won an average of 17 points per game between teams in the four-game season. Antetokounmpo scored an average of 26.6 points, 15.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the three games he played.

HELPING HAND

The Magic and the champions of the community partners – Walt Disney World, L3Harris, PepsiCo, Insurance Office of America, RP Funding and AdventHealth – have teamed up to fight hunger with a volunteer project at the Second Harvest Food Bank. As part of the Magic Volunteer program, employees from each organization sort and pack food that is distributed to those in need in Central Florida.

SAME STEP

Orlando fell to 22-31, the same record they had in 53 games before entering the playoffs at 42-40 last season.

“I don’t know if we’ll do a similar run, but we can play better,” said Clifford. “You want to do the playoffs and play in a way that you can play well, and for me that’s what these games are for. But we have to make progress, especially aggressively. “

Let them burn away

The goats entered the game first in the NBA in the defensive field-goal percentage at 0.410, although they also scored the most 3-point field goals (14.12 per game) in the league. This is because the opponents tried almost 39 3’s per game – another league high.

“Some people say we like to give up 3s, we want to do that, don’t we,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. “But there is a hierarchy that you go through defensively to find out what’s important. You try to take everything away, but it’s pretty much impossible. “

NEXT

Dollar: Return home on Monday night to receive Sacramento.

Magic: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

