The University of Connecticut honored Gianna Bryant last night with a special Huskies jersey with the teen’s number 2 emblazoned on the front.

Gianna, 13, and her father Kobe Bryant, 41, were among nine people who died on Sunday, January 26, when the helicopter they were traveling with crashed near Calabasas, California.

One day, the teenager dreamed of playing as a husky herself, and often watched the women’s basketball team play with their father at UConn.

At last night’s game, the huskies reserved a place for the 13-year-old and put their special jersey next to a bouquet of white roses and daisies tied with a blue bow. There was also a 24-second moment of silence that was observed in honor of Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 fans requesting the NBA to withdraw.

There was a photo of the award on the team’s Twitter account, which said:

Mambacita is a husky forever

UConn used Gianna’s nickname “Mambacita” in her tribute, which her father often called her for her natural affinity for basketball, which suggested Kobe’s own nickname, the Black Mamba.

In fact, the retired NBA star had already registered the nickname, and the filing was filed on December 30 last year. There were plans to name a number of sportswear including shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

The basketball team expressed their grief on Sunday after the news of Gianna’s and Kobe’s sudden tragic deaths, saying that father and daughter “meant a lot to our program”. They tweeted: “Mamba mentality will live on forever, but they will be missed deeply.”

Gianna, who was fondly known as Gigi, absolutely wanted to be a husky, which her father had previously explained: “She is a real UConn fan. Really, ”when Reggie Miller was asked by the NBA Hall of Famer if he would send her to UCLA.

Bryant was a friend of UConn trainer Geno Auriemma, who remembered meeting Gianna a few years ago and said, “When she got here on campus, she would have stayed, if she could have stayed, she would have stayed.”

Auriemma told ESPN about the teen’s passion for the game:

They could just see the look in their eyes. She was so excited. That was what she wanted to be.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Kobe’s wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

