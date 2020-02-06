advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Love and support for the late Gianna Bryant continued after her high school, Harbor Day School, pulled off her # 2 jersey on Thursday.

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and the wife of the late great Kobe Bryant, posted the images and videos of the ceremony on social media.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you, ”Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy to have woken up to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it had been to my last breath.”

“Mom loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant. “

Faculty members and the school’s other student athletes paid tribute to 13-year-old Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 with her father Kobe and seven others in Calabasas, California.

“My gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mom is quiet and will ALWAYS be so proud of you, Mamacita. # 2 ”, Vanessa also wrote.

The University of Connecticut, Gianna’s dream university, also honored younger Bryant when the huskies draped a # 2 jersey onto one of the squares on the pitch during their exhibition game against Team USA.

