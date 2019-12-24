advertisement

“The Mandalorian” may be named after Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter of the same name, the breakout character from the first episodes of Disney’s “Star Wars” television show is called Baby Yoda.

And the viewers love the adorable 50-year-old “baby” as much as the fans.

“It’s very exciting to have a baby Yoda,” Giancarlo Esposito, who will make his debut as the mysterious Moff Gideon in the coming weeks, told TheWrap. “In the original Star Wars series, we fell in love with Yoda. And having a baby Yoda born with such brilliant intelligence to give us the idea that you could have someone who is very, very young and so cute and so clever and meaningful for history is a fantastic thing , “

The inclusion of a Baby Yoda was one of the reasons why “The Mandalorian” was kept secret in the weeks leading up to its launch. It was the only show Disney + didn’t make available to critics before its premiere on November 12th. Now we know why. (Before Star Wars fans yell at us, we know he’s not exactly a kid version of Yoda – the 900-year-old Jedi master and mentor of Luke Skywalker – but a kid of the same, unidentified race as Yoda.)

