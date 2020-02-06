advertisement

We know that the final of the Power series will be broadcast on Starz this weekend, but in retrospect there is so much more to prepare for! This includes Power Book II: Ghost, a sequel that has already been announced. In this, Mary J. Blige plays the leading role (see figure above), and there may also be some key figures of power that are somehow related.

There is also probably a prequel in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. While this has been confirmed by Starz at the moment, 50 cents has spoken enough that there is reason to believe this will happen. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest in a new interview, he said the following about both spin-offs, including a possible release date for Book II:

Power Book II is switched on in the same time window as Power. The time has come again in June. We have Power Book III. it’s about raising Kanan, and this is in the final stage of casting. We’re doing that right now, and the third (spin-off) is in the author’s room – Power Book IV is in the author’s room. “

It’s hard to say anything about the possibility of Book IV here, especially since no one knows what the show is about. We’d like to imagine that it’s a Tommy or a Rashad Tate to some extent – but we have to thank the two other spin-offs at the moment. (If Book II premieres in the summer, we’d like to see Book III premiere sometime in the new year. There’s no real reason to hurry – give the producers time to do great things.)

