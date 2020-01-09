advertisement

BEIRUT / TOKYO – Carlos Ghosn’s lawyer said he was “very comfortable” with legal proceedings in Lebanon on Thursday after the former fugitive ex-Nissan boss was questioned over a extradition request from Japan where he faces allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month as he awaiting trial on charges of reporting profits, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

His dramatic escape has heightened tensions between Japan and Lebanon, with Ghosn slamming the Japanese justice system at a two-hour press conference Wednesday, prompting Japan’s Justice Minister to launch a rare and powerful public outcry.

After questioning in Beirut on Japan’s Interpol order, two court sources said the prosecutor had ordered a travel ban, a step Carlos Abou Jaoude, a Beirut-based lawyer for Ghosn, described as procedural for broadcaster Al Jadeed.

Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan.

“He (Ghosn) is very happy with the road,” Jaoude told another broadcaster, MTV, adding that Ghosn was also quiet in himself “especially after what he went through.”

Ghosn said later that he was more at ease with the Lebanese judiciary than that of Japan. “I will fully cooperate,” he told the broadcaster LBCI.

He also said he did not want to put pressure on Japan-Lebanon bilateral ties, two days after Japan’s ambassador to Lebanon demanded more co-operation from President Michel Aoun in handling the matter.

One court source said authorities had asked Japan for its file in Ghosn, including allegations against him, and would not question it again until information was received. Ghosn would hand over his French passport on Thursday, he said.

Japan’s Justice Minister Masako Mori said Ghosn’s claims that he had had a “zero chance” of a fair trial in Japan were unfounded.

“Defendant Ghosn was seeking to justify his illegal exit from Japan by spreading a false recognition of our justice system,” she said in the second of two news conferences, the first being held shortly after midnight.

“I felt we needed to respond immediately to convey an accurate understanding of people around the world.”

Ghosn told LBCI her comments were “ridiculous”.

TRIAL N LE LEBANON?

Ghosn’s arrest after his private jet crashed at Toyko in November 2018 shook the global auto industry and jeopardized the Renault-Nissan alliance he was shrewd about.

The Brazilian-born executive said Wednesday that he had escaped to Lebanon to clear his name and was prepared to sue wherever he could get a fair hearing.

Ghosn has also said that he was ready to stay in Lebanon for a long time and a source close to the 65-year-old said his legal team is pressuring him to be tried in the country.

The ruling by Lebanese prosecutor Judge Ghazan Ouiedat following Ghosn’s interrogation at the Beirut Palace of Justice requires Ghosn to keep the authorities informed of his whereabouts, court sources said.

Ghosn was also questioned over a formal legal complaint filed by a group of Lebanese lawyers who accuse him of “normalizing” with Israel for a visit he made there in 2008.

The prosecutor released him on the same condition that he keeps the authorities aware of his whereabouts, sources said.

Ghosn said Wednesday that he had made the trip as a French citizen and a Renault executive to sign a contract with a state-backed Israeli firm to sell electric vehicles, and had been forced to go because the board had requested it.

He said he had apologized for the trip and did not intend to harm the people of Lebanon, which considers Israel an enemy state.

During the visit, Ghosn met with Ehud Olmert, who was Israel’s prime minister during the 2006 war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Nearly 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, died in the 2006 war and 158 people died in Israel, mostly soldiers. (Additional reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Tom Perry and Eric Knecht; writing by Tom Perry; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

