BEIRUT – Former Nissan fugitive chairman Carlos Ghosn met with the Lebanese president after his escape from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security company, two sources close to Ghosn said Monday.

One of the sources said Ghosn was warmly welcomed by President Michel Aoun on Monday after flying to Beirut through Istanbul and was now in a strong and fighting mood and felt safe.

At his meeting in the presidency, Ghosn thanked Aou for the support he had given him and his wife Carole while in custody, sources said. Now he needs the protection and security of his government after fleeing Japan, they added.

A media adviser at the president’s office denied the two had met.

Lebanese officials have said there will be no need to take legal action against Ghosn because he entered the country legally with a French passport, though Ghosn’s French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports are with Japanese lawyers.

The French and Lebanese foreign ministries have said they were unaware of the circumstances of his trip.

Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan, where he faced trial on charges of financial conduct, which he denied.

Under bail conditions, he was confined to his home in Tokyo and had to have cameras installed at the entrance. He had been banned from communicating with his wife, Carole, and his use of the Internet and other communications was restricted.

Sources said the Lebanese ambassador to Japan had visited him daily while in custody.

F PURE FICTION ‘

While some Lebanese media have filed a story in the same way as Houdini, that Ghosn was stuffed in a wooden container for musical instruments after a private concert at his home, his wife called this account pure fiction when he was contacted by Reuters.

She declined to provide details on the emergence of one of the industry’s most popular titans. The stories of the two sources suggest a carefully planned escape that some of them were aware of.

They said a private security firm oversaw the plan, which was three months in making and involving the closure of Ghosn by a private jet to Istanbul before pushing for Beirut, and even the pilot was unaware of the presence of Ghosn on board.

“It was a very professional operation from start to finish,” said one of the sources. The other source said Ghosn was in good health.

In a written statement, Ghosn said on his arrival that he had “escaped injustice and political persecution” and would begin communicating with the media next week. Sources close to him said he was reluctant to share details of his escape so as not to endanger those who helped him in Japan.

He is staying at the home of a relative of his wife, but plans to soon return to a locked cottage in the back neighborhood of Ashrafieh’s Beirut, one of the sources said.

He was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges – which he denies – including hiding his income and enriching him through payments to retailers in the Middle East.

Nissan dismissed him as chairman saying internal investigations revealed misconduct including underestimating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $ 5 million of Nissan funds into an account in which he had interest.

Ghosn has enjoyed an outpouring of support from Lebanese since his arrest for 2018, with billboards proclaiming “We are all Carlos Ghosn” erected in solidarity with his cause.

Locally he is considered a poster boy for success in a country where rampant unemployment pushes young Lebanese abroad to find work and the economy relies heavily on remittances amid a deep financial crisis that has sparked a wave of protests.

Ghosn was born in Brazil but of Lebanese descent and lived in Lebanon as a child. He oversaw a turnaround on French Renault machinery that gave him the nickname “Le Cost Killer” and used similar methods to revive Nissan.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul and Laila Bassam; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

