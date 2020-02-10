advertisement

As you will probably see this week, companies will roll out advertising campaigns to let you know that President’s Day is coming and that they have a sale. Now ads are sure to attract some people’s attention, but this does not mean that they are really worth talking about. But what if we told you that there was a company that actually offers deals that you want AND they start their sales a week earlier?

We are here to tell you about the amazing sales that HP is currently making, more than a week before President’s Day! You’ve heard it right: one of the most trusted brands in the technology landscape offers amazing savings for a full week prior to the holiday weekend. There are so many different ways to save during this sale, you will be amazed.

Not only do they offer you a lot of deals for some of their best devices, but they also have special discount coupons that are held for this sales event only. You can take advantage of additional savings on the already huge amount that HP is serving by using a few codes during checkout. With code 5PDS2020 you get an additional 5% discount on certain configurable PCs and bundles that cost $ 599 or more and with code 10PDS2020 you get an additional 10% discount on selectable configurable PCs and bundles that cost $ 999 or more. This keeps more money in your wallet!

Let’s start by marking one of HP’s signature laptops, the HP Pavilion 15 laptop. This user-friendly PC is easy to carry and powerful enough to work anywhere. With the 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i7 processor and the Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics you will be amazed how fast it is and how clear the images are. Right now you can get $ 440 from this excellent laptop if you get it for just $ 539.99! But you have to act quickly, because there is a limited amount available for this price. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

But if you are looking for an all-in-one option that will perfectly set up your home office, check out the HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a050. You get a huge 32-inch display that has been intuitively designed for you. You can make so much on this machine, especially given that it has an Intel® Core ™ i5-9400 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. There is 16 GB of memory and 128 GB of SSD storage for you to enjoy. Picking up this agency will save you $ 200 with a price of $ 1,499.99!

Depending on what you are looking for on a desktop, there are many great options, including both the HP ENVY Desktop – TE01-0150xt and the HP ENVY Desktop – TE-0175xt. Both work with the Windows 10 Home 64 operating system and help you improve your entertainment. The TE-0150xt has 8 GB memory and 1 TB HDD storage, while the TE-0175xt offers you 16 GB memory and 2 TB HDD storage. Both provide immersive surround sound to boost every type of listening experience. During this sale you can get the TE-0150xt for $ 499.99 and the TE-0175xt for $ 999.99, which also saves you 23%!

Although we have highlighted some of the great machines available during this President’s Day sale, there are many more. Also don’t forget to add those coupon codes to save an additional 5% or 10% discount on your order. View all the huge savings that are going on during this sales event and honor the ancestors of our country in the right way!

