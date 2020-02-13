Getafe president Angel Torres has said he will not stand in the way of Angel Rodriguez if Barcelona comes calling, but has not yet heard from Quique Setien.

Angel has been linked with a transfer to Camp Nou as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele and is available at a nice price with a € 10m purchase clause.

Torres was asked about speculation when speaking on Katalunya Radio and said it would be impossible to refuse Angel a move to Barca.

“I could not refuse this move, I have a good relationship with Barcelona and I have no problem with them. They have had the misfortune of hurting two strikers.

“At this time no one in Barcelona has spoken to me … if there was any interest I would have known, as I have a direct line with the president and with Ramón Planes.

“I have told the player to be calm and keep scoring goals, which should happen. He knows he would be the first to say if he had any interest. Who would not want to go to Barcelona But now there is no news or indication that they will come to sign it.

“The clause wouldn’t be a problem for them – it’s € 10m. We want to keep the player but the extra money is always nice. I would worry about losing the player but we are ready for any situation.”

Source | Football Espana

Angel seems to have jumped to the front of the queue again at this very moment. A move for Willian Jose seems unlikely, with Real Sociedad wanting € 70m, while rumors of Loren Moron and Lucas Perez have gone quiet.