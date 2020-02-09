advertisement

Look, we’re not trying to tell you how to live your life, but if you now complete your Valentine’s Day 2020 purchases, you don’t have to worry about it later in the week. After all, you almost run out and buy a few too expensive, mass-produced chocolates that don’t even taste good if you leave everything up to the last minute. Fortunately for you, there are now three major sales on Amazon that will help you eliminate your Valentine’s Day shopping in just a few minutes, and you will get her (or him) something that she (or he) actually likes instead of only flowers and some rough chocolates.

First, there is the huge sale that Amazon now has on almost every popular Amazon device. Highlights include the very first discount on Echo Buds real wireless earbuds with Alexa, the Echo Dot for just $ 29.99, $ 35 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite, $ 25 discount on the all-new Kindle, $ 25 discount on the Echo Show 5 where everyone loves it so much, Echo Speakers from just $ 19.99 and our two favorite deals: a free Echo Dot with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Then we have a great one-day sale on eight different Vahdam tea gift sets, which are Oprah’s favorites. Everyone loves tea and these gift sets are great because they clearly last much longer than chocolate or flowers. Prices start at just $ 7.99 for the Signature Private Reserve Single Tin Caddy Gift Set, but our favorite choice is the World Tea Private Reserve Gift Set 6-Tea Sampler Gift Box.

Last but not least, we have a special one-day sale on houseplants and succulents. Roses and other flowers are always nice, but your Valentine only has a few days of tops to enjoy before they wilt and die. These houseplants are the gifts that keep on giving because they last as long as you continue to care for them. An 11-pack of various succulents can be purchased for just $ 20 and change, popular money trees are only $ 20.59, 8-inch love ferns are $ 23.99, and there is much more to choose from.

