Do you want to get your taxes done early this year? Do you want to save some money in the process? Everyone knows that TurboTax Premier 2019 Tax Software is the best way to ensure that your taxes are done quickly and accurately, and now you can save some money when you buy it. Go to Amazon and you’ll find the downloadable versions for Windows and Mac for just $ 54.99 instead of $ 90. That’s a cut-throat deal, and it includes both federal and state!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

TurboTax Premier + State is recommended if you have sold shares, bonds, investment funds or options for a purchase plan for employee shares, own rental properties or if you are the beneficiary of an estate or trust (receive a K 1 form)

With Premier, pension assistance and the IRA tool show you how you will get more money back this year and when you retire. Keep more of your investment and rental income. Ensure that your taxes are properly adjusted to your size based on your unique situation.

MAXIMUM TAX REFUND – Looks for more than 350 tax-deductible items and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy-efficient improvements, to offer you everything you earn

DUTIES DONE – TurboTax guides you through your tax preparation, keeps you up to date with the latest tax laws and double-checks your entries en route.

SAVE TIME – Automatically imports financial information including W-2s, mortgage and investment information and imports last year’s tax return information from TurboTax and other tax software.

Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a state-owned TurboTax product (worth $ 44.99) that is sold separately

Exclusive to Amazon, receive a free 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition 2019 ($ 29.99 value) with your purchase of TurboTax

Free American TurboTax product support via telephone

FOLLOW YOUR DONATIONS with the TurboTax deductible – Turn charity donations into a large tax deduction

Image source: Natee Meepian / Shutterstock

