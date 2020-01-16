advertisement

An artist interpretation of a PigeonBox smart locker at SkyTrain SkyTrain Stadium-Chinatown in Vancouver. (Buzzer blog)

Take your online purchases in a “smart” SkyTrain closet

Make your purchases shipped to three pickup stations as part of the new TransLink pilot

Transit and online shopping may not seem connected, but TransLink believes the two can be rolled together in a way that keeps parcels secure while improving day-to-day transportation.

The agency says the smart lockers are coming to three SkyTrain stations along the Expo Line in Vancouver.

A statement from TransLink says PigeonBox has won the 2019 Open Call for Innovation for Customer Services and Amenities with its proposal for lockers that can securely receive and store customer online purchases.

Starting this spring, users can sign up through the PigeonBox website or app and can ship deliveries to lockers at Joyce-Collingwood, Stadium-Chinatown or Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain stations.

Customers can use the PigeonBox address as their mailing address and they will be sent a smart locker number and access code when their item is delivered, allowing safe retrieval of packages that will no longer be left behind. careless at a customer’s front door.

TransLink says the initiative is a one-year pilot to test the demand for intelligent locker services in the transit system.

PigeonBox CEO Seunghwan Son said the company’s goal is to make online delivery as seamless as possible and customers want expansion at transit stations.

“We have built our smart lockers for those who want to protect their orders online and receive their packages with ease,” Son said in the statement.

