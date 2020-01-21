advertisement

Ever wanted to swim among the clouds? Now is your chance, as part of an art project going on in Surrey over the next four months.

A new interactive outdoor work called “We’re the Clouds” is on display at UrbanScreen, the digital art showcase located on the west wall of the Chuck Bailey Recreation Center.

Starting this week, the Estonian-based artist duo known as Varvara & Mar, formed by Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Canet in 2009, will aim to delight viewers with what they call a playful turn in self-portrait. : portrait of the clouds.

Using a Microsoft Kinect camera and software created for the project, “We are the Clouds” captures images of people and interprets them in the form of clouds.

“Visitors can perform live in front of a kiosk on site and its ‘new person’ appears immediately on screen, projected in a gleaming blue sky, right next to the recreation center,” explains one tip for the event. “By capturing only the silhouette of a particular participant, technology allows all future cloud creators to contribute to the formation of a fast-moving cloud community that will be displayed on screen.”

A preview-night event is scheduled for Thursday (January 23rd) starting at 8pm.

(story continues below video showing UrbanScreen)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ICO6pvZpEs (/ embed)

Mostly until this week’s opening, people were invited to participate in production workshops with the artists, where their camera performances were recorded to create the original body of images.

“‘We’re the Clouds’ is a lot of fun, but it’s also a detailed commentary on the relationship between game creation and community building,” said Rhys Edvard, curatorial assistant at Surrey Art Gallery, which operates UrbanScreen as a country satellite. “Movement Each participant’s movement becomes part of a larger choreography where people’s gestures play together to create a space of generosity, leisure and tranquility.”

From January 30 to April 26, the cloudy silhouette showcase will be visible at night starting 30 minutes after sunset, until midnight. The public display can be seen from the rec center parking lot at 13458 107A Ave., and also from past Skytrain cars.

In addition to “We Are the Clouds,” Surrey Art Gallery exhibitions this winter include “Susan Point: Spindle Whorl, a silk screen print from the Vancouver Art Gallery, and” Don Li-Leger: Counting the Steps of the Sun, “featuring works by the late artist An opening reception for the last two exhibitions is scheduled for 7:30 pm Saturday (January 25) at the gallery, located in Bear Creek Park.

